Will Covid-19 Impact On Global Artificial Intelligence in Telecommunication Market? Identify Which Types Of Companies Could Potentially Benefit

Artificial intelligence (AI) is an advanced technology that has human intelligence and decision-making ability. The technology focuses on creating intelligent machines with advanced features like speech recognition, image recognition, visual perception, and translation between languages. The technology has the potential to change the operation and functioning of various industry sector owing to the immense potential it holds to achieve a breakthrough for various ideas. Telecommunication, in particular, has wide scope for the application of artificial intelligence be it front end, customer service, or network performance.

Drivers:

Increasing utilization of AI-embedded smartphones and the growing adoption of AI solutions in various applications such as image recognition, voice recognition, and robust security is expected to drive the growth of global artificial intelligence in the telecommunication market.

According to Statista, in 2020, the number of mobile users worldwide stood at 3.05 billion. According to the same source, 66.83% of the world’s population has a mobile device as the world population is 7.81 billion.

The growing adoption of 5G technology in mobile networks is expected to boost artificial intelligence in the telecommunication market in the near future.

According to Statista, in 2018, the global 5G network infrastructure market reached around US$ 0.53 billion. In 2019, shipments of 5G-enabled smartphones are forecast to reach 0.9% of the total smartphone shipments worldwide.

Restraints:

Incompatibility between telecommunication systems and artificial intelligence (AI) technology which leads to integration complexity in these solutions is expected to limit the global artificial intelligence in telecommunication market growth.

Regional insights:

North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the global artificial intelligence in the telecommunication market. In North America, AI in telecommunication is effectively used for different applications, such as network security, network optimizing, and for virtual assistance. The presence of major companies such as Microsoft Corporation, Google, and Intel in the U.S. is expected to increase the market revenue of the country.

Moreover, a growing number of telecom companies using automation and AI for customer service and network optimization purposes will support the region’s growth.

For instance, in 2018, AT&T Intellectual Property launched the mobile 5G, supported by edge AI computing in the U.S.

Asia Pacific region is expected to witness growth in the near future due to rapid technological advancements in emerging economies such as China and India.

For instance, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., a global provider of telecommunications equipment and consumer electronics, is cooperating with China Telecom Corporation Ltd., an internet access, and mobile telecommunications services provider.

Competition Section:

Key competitors in global artificial intelligence in the telecommunication market are Microsoft Corporation, Atomwise, Inc., H2O ai, Sense.ly, Inc., Zebra Medical Vision, Inc., Lifegraph, Baidu, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Enlitic, Inc., Google, LLC, and Intel Corporation.

In May 2019, Vodafone Ltd. entered into an outsourcing deal with IBM Corp. This partnership is expected to provide the former company with a hybrid cloud-based digital platform to support better customer engagement and enhance business efficiency.

In June 2020, French telecoms giant Orange has partnered with Google to research and deploy technologies such as edge computing. Orange brings expertise in telecommunications, while Google brings its experience in fields like AI to the partnership.

https://www.worldwidemarketreports.com/quiry/423312



