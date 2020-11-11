Global API Testing Market: After COVID 19 Growth Prospects, Future Scenario Forecast, Key Vendors: Smartbear Software, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Qualitylogic, Parasoft, Runscope, Tricentis

Overview:

API can also be defined as a code that allows communication between software programs. Testing of the API or application information interface is a type of test carried out on software to determine if the software meets the security, performance, and reliability specifications required. With regards to features and time, language independence, and easy installation, the API checks the programs for effectiveness.

Drivers:

The increasing implementation of artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of things (IoT), and machine learning technologies has led to an increase in the growth of the global API testing market.

Implementation of modern techniques of agile and DevOps practices for software development requires the adoption of modern testing methods thereby driving demand for API testing.

Various businesses and BFSI are adopting open API software. .Integration of API testing tool enables fast and easy access to data by employees and business partners. It offers the businesses best-in-class security to protect sensitive data and seamless connectivity between multiple interfaces and products.

For instance, MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform offers companies across the wide spectrum of the financial services industry easy-to-implement solutions for API integration and development.

Restraints:

The concerns of data security and the lack of knowledge about this technology are restraining factors for the growth of the global API testing market.

Regional insights:

North America is expected to be dominant in market share in the API testing market during the forecast period. APIs enable businesses across industries to monetize their services by exposing their APIs to the external world. In implementing such APIs, North America is at the forefront, enabling companies to generate value by providing their APIs. Furthermore, the high presence of key players such as PowerCode, BairesDev, QASource, Zymr Inc., etc., in the region is also expected to aid in the growth of the market.

APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate in the near future as the region has a high presence of organizations such as TestRails, LambdaTest, Qualibrate, and Zebrunner Inc. that are gradually adopting advanced technologies. In Japan, China, and India, the adoption of API testing solutions have primarily been gaining traction, to enable the continuous delivery of software development.

Competitive section:

Key competitors in the market are Smartbear Software, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Qualitylogic, Parasoft, Runscope, Tricentis, Centrify Corporation, Cigniti, Bleum, CA Technologies, and Infosys.

In November 2018, CA Technologies, a pioneer in API Management and software solutions consisting of Project Portfolio Management, Agile Planning and Specifications, Automation, acquired Broadcom Inc., a worldwide leader in the development and supply of semiconductors and software solutions. This will improve the role of Broadcom with this acquisition and help serve its customers better.

In January 2017, Oracle acquired Apiary a pioneer in API management, with a focus on assisting companies running in a digitally advanced economy and API expansion. Oracle will be able to help its customers navigate their whole API lifestyle with this acquisition and have streamlined software.

