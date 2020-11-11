Global and Chinese Virtual Tour Software Industry Comprehensive Analysis of Industry’s COVID 19  Share, Size, Growth Outlook on Top Players: Matterport, IStaging, 3DVista, Kolor, Roundme, Garden Gnome, SeekBeak, Real Tour Vision, Easypano

Overview:

The evolution of virtual tour software has become much diversified over the past five years. Today, a virtual tour is typically used in business process automation, which includes software for managing customer relationships, sales, and service. A virtual tour was initially used in the travel and tourism industry for creating visualizations of tourist places. The global and Chinese virtual tour software industry is expected to reach US$ 405.1 million by the year 2025. China dominates the global virtual tour software industry.

Get the Free Analysis with this Report (Covers Updated Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Global and Chinese Virtual Tour Software Industry): https://www.worldwidemarketreports.com/sample/80610

Drivers:

Increasing tourism, digitalization, and new innovations in technology are the major factors driving the growth of the global and Chinese virtual tour software industry. Also, governments of several countries are increasing their emphasis on tourism, which contributes to the growth of the global virtual tour software industry. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation, the Indian government under Budget 2020-21 allotted US$ 171.7 million for the development of tourist circuits.

Restraints:

The COVID-19 pandemic has emerged as a major factor restraining the growth of the global and Chinese virtual tour software industry due to the downfall of the tourism industry.

Regional Analysis:

The Asia Pacific dominates the global virtual tour software industry with its leading markets China and India. The software industry in China is one of the factors driving the growth of the regional market. According to China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, during the first half of 2020, the Chinese software industry reached a revenue of US$ 508 billion.

Europe stands second in the market due to its tourism industry since it contributes about US$ 639 billion to the European Union’s GDP annually.

If you are an investor/shareholder in the Global and Chinese Virtual Tour Software Market, the provided study will help you to understand the growth model of the Global and Chinese Virtual Tour Software Industry after the impact of COVID-19. Request for a sample report (including ToC, Tables, and Figures with detailed information) @ https://www.worldwidemarketreports.com/covidimpact/80610

Competitive Analysis:

The key players of the global and Chinese virtual tour software industry include Matterport, IStaging, 3DVista, Kolor, Roundme, Garden Gnome, SeekBeak, Real Tour Vision, Easypano, EyeSpy360, Concept3D, and Panono.

In 2019, Matterport introduced measurements for its virtual tours, a function that allows tourists to measure the windows, rooms, or furniture.

In August 2020, Real Tour Vision updated its virtual tour software with enhanced audio and video fade.

Thanks for your visit. If you have any other questions, please contact us. Our team will prepare a report tailored to your needs.

https://www.worldwidemarketreports.com/quiry/80610



Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Worldwide Market Reports

Seattle, WA 98154,

U.S.

Email: sales@worldwidemarketreports.com