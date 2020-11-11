Global and Chinese TVS Diodes Industry COVID 19 Trends, Insights, Analysis, Forecast 2020 – 2027 and Key Players: Infineon Technologies AG, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Bourns Inc., Protek Devices, Solid State Manufacturing,

Overview-

Transient Voltage Suppressors (TVS) are devices used to protect vulnerable circuits from electrical stress such as electrostatic discharge, inductive load switching, and induced lightning. They are solid-state p-n junction devices specifically designed to protect semiconductors from the damaging effects of transient voltages. The Global Transient Voltage Suppressor (TVS) Diodes Market was valued at US$710 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$950 million by 2024.

Drivers-

TVS Diodes offer various benefits such as low incremental surge resistance and high current protection for 6KA to 10 KA (short circuit). Moreover, the response time of the diode is incredibly fast, which is less than 1 ns from 0 volts to BV. This drives the growth of the TVS Diodes market. Additionally, due to continuous innovations in technology, some of the TVS diodes offered to operate at 2.8V and 3.3V. Operating of the diodes at such a low voltage is expected to boost the growth of the TVS diode market.

Restraints-

TVS diodes are expensive when compared to metal oxide varistors (MOVs) and the Zener diode. This restricts the growth of the Global and Chinese TVS Diodes Industry.

Regional Insights-

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be an emerging market for the TVS diode market over the forecast period. This is due to the increasing application of the transient voltage suppressor diode or the TVS diode. Also, in China, there is a high presence of the large global export manufacturers in the TVS Diodes market which is further propelling the regional market growth.

Competitive section-

Some of the key players operating in the global transient voltage suppressor diode market are Infineon Technologies AG, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Bourns Inc., Protek Devices, Solid State Manufacturing, Littelfuse, Inc, Semtech Corporation, Electronics Industry Public Company Limited (EIC), Sensitron Semiconductor, and Continental Device India

In July 2017, Semtech Unveiled a new Transient Voltage Suppressor (TVS) optimized for high-speed data lines

In October 2018, Semtech Corporation announced the launch of a new Qualified Products List (QPL) Schottky diode to its High-Reliability Product family targeting military and aerospace applications. The new addition, 1N5822, is Semtech’s first Schottky diode, adding to the wide range of QPL diodes, Transient Voltage Suppressors, and Zeners.

