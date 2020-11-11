Competitive Analysis and Key Developments in Global and Chinese Tactical Communications Industry Impact of Covid 19 on Key Players Like: General Dynamics C4 Systems, Thales, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, Harris Corporation,

Overview:

Systems of tactical communication are being deployed increasingly to support several missions including border security missions, and battlefields for surveillance, battle damage assessment, and target acquisition. The tactical communications market is projected to reach US$ 18.23 billion in 2021 from US$ 8.62 billion in 2016. The Chinese tactical communications industry is expected to reach US$ 6.3 billion in the year 2027.

Drivers:

Technological advancements leading to miniaturized equipment such as continuous development of earphones noise canceling, devices and improved technologies in connectivity are the major driving factors of the market.

China is increasingly investing in modernized plans and the development of new communication systems in order to enhance its defense forces leading to the growth of the market. China, in order to improve situational awareness, is planning on procuring secured communications at mobile and fixed command posts and resilient communications networks as a part of the modernization of C4ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) systems of Chinese armed forces.

Restraints:

The high costs of equipment coupled with the global financial crisis are hampering the growth of the global tactical communications industry.

Regional Insights:

North America dominates the global tactical communications industry due to increased demand from the U.S. for faster and steadier communication systems. The Asia Pacific is the largest growing market due to increased demand in countries like China, India, Japan, and Singapore.

In some Asian countries, local companies are forming partnerships with international players in order to support the defense forces of their country. For instance, in 2019, a joint venture of Astra Microwave Pvt. Ltd. and RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. known as Astra Rafael Communication System (ARC) opened a new facility in Hyderabad, India to produce and develop tactical communication systems for the Indian Armed Forces.

Europe and the Middle East and Africa are also growing at a steadier rate.

Competitive Section:

The key companies of the market are General Dynamics C4 Systems, Thales, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, Harris Corporation, and Advanced Tactical Systems.

In October 2020, Thales launched the world’s first friend-foe identification system for the French Navy.

In September 2020, Raytheon Intelligence and Space collaborated with Collins Aerospace to overhaul the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration’s telecommunication infrastructure.

