Global and Chinese Private Tutoring Industry 2020 Recovering From Covid-19 Outbreak | Know About Brand Players: Ambrow Education, American Tutor, Brighter Minds Tutoring, EF Education First, Eduboard Chegg, Kaplan, Mandarin Rocks, iTutorGroup,

Global and Chinese Private Tutoring Industry 2020 Recovering From Covid-19 Outbreak

Overview:

Private tutoring or shadow tutoring is an organized set of instructive activities created outside of the school. The major goal of private tutoring is to enhance the student’s performance with respect to academics. It provides one-on-one instructions to students of school or college. With one-on-one interaction, it becomes easier to focus and learn better. The global and Chinese private tutoring industry is expected to grow at a higher rate due to increasing competition between students.

Drivers:

Increasing competition among students in order to get admission to infamous and reputed colleges or schools is the major factor driving the growth of the global and Chinese private tutoring industry. For instance, in 2019 around 10 million Chinese students applied for national college entrance examinations, according to the Chinese Ministry of Education. Since the number of students is increasing, they are also opting for private tutors leading towards market growth.

Restraints:

The availability of online free tutors and lessons is a major factor restraining the growth of the global and Chinese private tutoring industry.

Regional Insights:

North America dominates the global private tutoring industry due to its settled educational framework, rising competition among students, an extensive number of immigration students. Europe stands second with increasing awareness regarding private tuitions and new advances.

The Asia Pacific is one of the fastest-growing markets with its increasing demand for private tuitions and growing competition within students in countries such as China and India. According to the National Sample Survey of India, in 2018, 21% of Indian students opted for private tuitions.

Competitive Section:

Key players of the global and Chinese private tutoring market are Ambrow Education, American Tutor, Brighter Minds Tutoring, EF Education First, Eduboard Chegg, Kaplan, Mandarin Rocks, iTutorGroup, MindLaunch, New Oriental, Manhattan Review, TAL Education, TutorZ, Xueda Education, and Web International English.

In April 2019, TAL Education invested US$ 5 million in India-based Vedantu, a live online tutoring company.

In November 2019, Manhattan Review acquired Get Prepped LSAT Prep, a leading provider of LSAT preparation.

