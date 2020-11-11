Global and Chinese Motorcycle Wheels Industry Growth Potential, Opportunities, Industry Challenges, and Risks | Global Market Recovering From Covid-19 Outbreak

Overview:

The global motorcycle wheels industry is estimated to generate revenue of approximately US$ 99 billion annually, with an average of about US$ 3.3 billion of this amount being generated by OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers). The Chinese motorcycle wheels industry is centered on three major regions including Zhejiang provinces, Chongqing city in the Chongqing Municipality, and Guangdong. The Chinese motorcycle wheels industry exports to Asia, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East.

Drivers:

Increasing demand for motorcycles in rural areas is one of the important drivers for the growth of the global motorcycle wheels industry. The Chinese motorcycle wheels industry is driven by international and high domestic demands for motorcycles. In the year 2013, China had a motorcycle output of about 22,890,700, and 39% of the total production was exported according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

Moreover, rising employment, growing urbanization in developing countries of Latin America and India, and a rise in dual-income households are the factors that fuel the motorcycle demand and ultimately drives the motorcycle wheels industry growth.

Restraints:

The increasing prices of motorcycle wheels to meet the stringent emission norms are hampering the growth of the global motorcycle wheels industry.

The Chinese government ban on urban motorcycles to reduce pollution was the major restraint in the Chinese motorcycle wheels industry. The motorcycle sales fell down to 16.8 million in 2016 from 26.9 million in 2014 according to CAAM.

Regional Insights:

The Asia Pacific is the dominant region in the global motorcycle wheels industry due to the increasing demand in its developing countries. China and India are the prominent markets in the region due to higher consumer preference for motorcycles. In 2020, the sales of motorcycles in India jumped to 898,770 units in August from 159,040 in May according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations.

North America and Europe follow the lead of Asia Pacific in the global motorcycle wheels industry.

Competitive Section:

The major players in the market include Wanxiang, SMT, Zhongan Wheel, Central Wheel, and Zhaixin.

In 2017, the revenue of the Wheelhouse tires of Central Wheel grew to US$ 1.76 million.

In 2017, Zhongan reached the annual production of 3 million alloy motorcycle wheels.

