Global and Chinese Hydrogen Fuel Market (impact of COVID-19) Top Players: Toshiba Corporation, Plug Power Inc, AFC Energy, Panasonic Corporation, Ballard Power Systems, Doosan Fuel Cell

Overview-

Hydrogen fuel is a zero-emission fuel that is burned with oxygen. It can be produced from methane or by electrolysis of water and is used in fuel cells or internal combustion engines. It is widely used in commercial as well as passenger vehicles

Hydrogen is stored in a pressurized container and oxygen is taken from the air. Due to no presence of combustion, there are no harmful emissions, and the only by-product is pure water. The hydrogen fuel market size was valued at USD 1777.89 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 5515.89 million by 2026.

Drivers-

Increasing government initiatives to reduce carbon emissions is expected to escalate the hydrogen fuel market size. Moreover, growing demand for hydrogen fuel cells from the automotive industry due to its eco-friendly nature and high efficiency is again expected to bolster the market growth. Furthermore, the rising demand for fuel cell electric vehicles is further augmenting the growth of this market.

According to International Energy Agency (IEA), sales of electric cars topped 2.1 million globally in 2019, surpassing 2018 – already a record year – to boost the stock to 7.2 million electric cars.

Restraints-

Hydrogen fuel cells are expensive and safety concerns associated with hydrogen are more as hydrogen is highly flammable. This restricts the growth of this market.

Regional Insights-

Asia-Pacific dominates the global hydrogen fuel market owing to increasing demand from applications such as transportation and unmanned aerial vehicles. According to the International Energy Association, (IEA) World Energy Outlook 2017 forecasts about 280 million electric vehicles in 2040. China recorded 1.18 million electric car sales in 2019.

Competitive section-

Major players in the market are Toshiba Corporation, Plug Power Inc, AFC Energy, Panasonic Corporation, Ballard Power Systems, and Doosan Fuel Cell.

In June 2019, Plug Power Inc. had acquired Canadian based company EnergyOr for lightweight and compact hydrogen fuel cell systems for robotics, material handling, and aerospace applications.

In November 2019, AFC Energy announced the launch of HydroX-cell which is a zero-emission, high efficiency, and low-cost alkaline fuel cell.

