Global and Chinese Composite Decking Market Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive Landscape and COVID 19 Forecast Till 2007: TimberTech (U.S.), Trex Company, Inc. (U.S.), Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Fiberon LLC (U.S.),

Overview-

Composite is a man-made building product made up of a mix of wood fibers, plastics, and a small number of bonding agents. These ingredients are put together to form a material that is denser, stronger, and heavier than wood. It is basically like a wood-plastic composite. There are two types of composite: capped composites and uncapped composites.

Drivers-

Composite decking continues to gain momentum, as outdoor living projects remain a high priority for homeowners when considering renovation projects. Increasing demand for low maintenance building projects is expected to drive the composite decking market as composite decking is cheaper than real wood. Furthermore, the wide availability of new and innovative products has been one of the growth drivers for the composite decking market.

Restraints-

Composite decking is expensive. Moreover, the colors fade easily. This restricts the growth of the composite decking market

Regional Insights-

North America is expected to hold a large market share in the composite decking market over the forecast period. This is due to the increased recovery of residential housing. The Asia Pacific is one of the fast-growing regions for composite decking. The growing replacement of traditional types of composite decking materials with uncapped type of decking has fuelled the demand for composite decking in this region.

Competitive section-

The key players in the composite decking market are TimberTech (U.S.), Trex Company, Inc. (U.S.), Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Fiberon LLC (U.S.), and UPM Biocomposites (Finland).

Some of the other players in the composite decking market are TAMKO Building Products, Inc. (U.S), Universal Forest Products, Inc. (U.S.), Axion International, Inc. (U.S.), Integrity Composites (U.S), and Green Bay Decking (U.S)

In January 2020, Trex Company expanded its industry-leading portfolio with the addition of Trex® Cladding™. The new offering makes hardwood planks obsolete in modern rain screen systems, delivering premium aesthetics with fade and stain resistance while eliminating the need for annual sanding and sealing.

In April 2019 Trex Company was honored for manufacturing ‘Greenest Decking’

