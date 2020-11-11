Global Agricultural Microbials Market Potential Growth, Attractive Valuation Make It is a Long-term Investment | Know the Covid 19 Impact | Top Players: Novozymes, Bayer Cropscience, BASF, Sumitomo Chemical, DOW Agrosciences, Arysta Lifescience, Syngenta,

Overview:

Microbial applications are widely used in the agricultural sector to solve major issues such as plant health protection, crop productivity, soil health maintenance, and bioremediation of soil as well as water due to pollutants. The global agricultural microbial market is expected to value at US$ 6.2 billion in 2020 and grow at a higher rate in the future due to the increasing adoption of practices such as integrated pest management (IPM).

Drivers:

Reduced cost of microbial, increasing adoption of IPM practices, and rising trends of organic farming are the major factors driving the growth of the global agricultural microbial market. Moreover, growing awareness regarding the health benefits of fruits and vegetables, their production, and increased demands due to rising per capita income of developed and developing countries are also contributing to the market growth. For instance, according to the World Bank data, the per capita income in India grew by 10% and reached US$ 2,104 in the year 2019.

Restraints:

The wide availability of cheaper chemical pesticides is a factor restraining the growth of the global agricultural microbial market.

Regional Insights:

North America dominates the global agricultural microbials market due to growing organic farming practices, development of biological solutions, and conversion of commercial farms to organic farms. For instance, there are 14,000 certified organic farms in the US as of 2019, according to the latest data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Moreover, increasing concern regarding food safety is also driving the market growth in the region. The Asia Pacific is one of the fastest-growing markets with an increasing demand for agricultural microbials.

Competitive Analysis:

The key players of the global agricultural microbials market are Novozymes, Bayer Cropscience, BASF, Sumitomo Chemical, DOW Agrosciences, Arysta Lifescience, Syngenta, Certis, Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals, and Koppert.

In August 2020, BASF announced its agricultural formulations expansion in Georgia.

In April 2020, Novozymes collaborated with Syngenta to launch a unique bio fungicide in Europe and Latin America.

