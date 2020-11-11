Global Agricultural Biostimulants Market Report Covering Products, Financial Information, Developments, SWOT Analysis And COVID 19 Strategies Employed By Global Top Companies: Haifa, BASF, Isagro, Novozymes, Sapec Group, Biolchim, Koppert,

Overview:

The global agricultural market is a promising industry that has developed since the 1980s when the first genetically modified organisms (GMO) crops were introduced to the market place. Agricultural biostimulants are fertilizers that are biologically derived and are used to enhance the growth, production, and health of crops. The global agricultural biostimulants market is highly volatile due to the fact that the demand for these products is so high. The market is expected to reach US$ 4.5 billion by the year 2025.

Get the Free Analysis with this Report (Covers Updated Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Agricultural Biostimulants Industry): https://www.worldwidemarketreports.com/sample/381057

Drivers:

Increasing demand for high-value crops and the growing need for supporting crop growth due to abiotic stress caused by changing climates are the major factors driving the growth of the global agricultural biostimulants market. Moreover, growing advancements in agricultural technology such as plant biotechnology, precision farming, and organic-based food ingredients also contribute to market growth. For instance, according to the European Biostimulants Industry Council, in July 2019, the European lawmakers included plant biostimulants in the new EU Fertilizing Products Regulation (FPR).

Restraints:

The availability of cheaper synthetic and chemical fertilizers is restraining the growth of the global agricultural biostimulants market.

Regional Insights:

Europe dominates the global agricultural biostimulants market due to its adoption of advancements in agricultural technology such as plant biotechnology, precision farming, and organic-based food ingredients in countries such as France, Italy, and Germany. For instance, in 2018, according to the European Commission, 3.3 million tons of organic food were imported into Europe.

The Asia Pacific is an emerging market due to various technological advancements and the adoption of plant-based biostimulants.

Get the Free Analysis on Coivd-19 with Report, here you can ask for the Structured Report: https://www.worldwidemarketreports.com/covidimpact/381057

Competitive Section:

The key players of the global agricultural biostimulants market are Haifa, BASF, Isagro, Novozymes, Sapec Group, Biolchim, Koppert, Valagro, and Italpollina. In August 2020, BASF announced its agricultural formulations expansion in Georgia.

In June 2019, Valagro, a leading biostimulant production company, launched its new line of microbial in India.

Any quiry or Customization in ToC, place here: https://www.worldwidemarketreports.com/quiry/381057

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Worldwide Market Reports

Seattle, WA 98154,

U.S.

Email: sales@worldwidemarketreports.com