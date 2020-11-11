Dark Fiber Network Market Analysis, Covid-19 Impact, outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast, and Supply Demand: AT&T Intellectual Property, Colt Technology Services Group Limited, Comcast, Consolidated Communications, GTT Communications Inc., Level 3 Communications Inc. (CenturyLink Inc.),

Overview-

Dark fiber or unlit fiber is an unused optical fiber, available for use in fiber-optic communication. It may be leased from a network service provider. Dark fiber networks are known to be ‘dark’ as no light or data is transmitted from it. It can be installed and set-up using point-to-multipoint or point-to-point configurations. These are not just used for business purposes but can be installed beneath land and ocean. IT and telecom sectors are using these cables widely. The global dark fiber network market size is estimated to reach US$ 11.22 billion by 2027.

Drivers-

Adoption of dark fiber is strongly supported by business organizations such as Google and Facebook having heavy dependence on internet connectivity. The increasing penetration of internet services, data management, and high reliance on internet connectivity has created growth opportunities for this market. According to Curbelo Statistics, there are currently over 4.33 billion active internet users worldwide and 57 percent of the entire world’s population has internet access. Due to the increasing demand for mobile data and the launch of 5G services, telecom service providers are now buying up the available dark fiber and also focusing on building their own. According to Statista, that there will be around 1.9 billion 5G subscriptions worldwide by 2024.

Restraints-

High initial cost, loss of time in setting up infrastructure, and high maintenance costs restrict the growth of dark fiber markets.

Regional Insights-

In 2019, North America led held the largest market share in terms of revenue with around 30% share in the global market. Due to technological advancements and large-scale adoption of innovative trends in information technology and telecommunication sector Asia-Pacific is making significant growth in the market.

According to Statista, the market for technological advancement was worth over US$ 33 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach US$180 billion by 2025. In addition to this, the increasing adoption of fiber networks in the medical sector is developing countries including China, Japan, and India is also expected to aid in the growth of the market.

Competitive section-

In 2017, Verizon Communications Inc. acquired XO Communications, LLC, a telecommunications company. This acquisition helped Verizon to strengthen its dark fiber backhaul and allowed it to lease XO Communications, LLC’s Local Multipoint Distribution Service (LMDS) wireless spectrum with an option to buy them in the future.

Some of the prominent players in the dark fiber networks market include:

AT&T Intellectual Property

Colt Technology Services Group Limited

Comcast, Consolidated Communications

GTT Communications Inc.

Level 3 Communications Inc. (CenturyLink Inc.)

NTT Communications Corporation

Verizon Communications Inc.

Windstream Communications

Zayo Group LLC

https://www.worldwidemarketreports.com/quiry/366558



