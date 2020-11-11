Samsung Galaxy M31s starts receiving One UI 2.5 with “Safe Folder”, AltZLife and more

On a day known for delays in updates and even for simply ditching many of its smartphones in older versions of the system, Samsung has been working hard in recent months showing completely opposite behavior, even committing to 3 years of support on a respectable list. of your devices.

The South Korean is already testing Android 11 and its One UI 3.0 for the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 lines, while bringing the One UI 2.5 for more devices. The last lucky beneficiary of the update was the Galaxy M31, and now the owners of its revised variant have just gained a reason to celebrate.

As the SamMobile site points out, the Samsung Galaxy M31s started receiving One UI 2.5 in some parts of the world this week, with an interesting amount of news. Among them, the addition of the shared keyboard in landscape mode, distress alerts, camera improvements, bitmoji stickers in Always-On Display and more.

The two biggest highlights, however, are the arrival of “Pasta Segura” and AltZLife. Secure Folder is, as the name suggests, a special password protected folder that allows you to store private photos, videos, and other files. AltZLife, which debuted in August on the Galaxy A51 and A71, uses the Samsung Knox to provide security features like separate profiles for personal and work life, for example.

As usual, the update is released in phases and is now available in countries like India, Russia and Ukraine. So far, the Galaxy M31 has not yet been released in Brazil.

Technical specifications

6.5 inch Super AMOLED display with FHD resolution + Infinity-O display with front camera hole Exynos 9611 processor Mali-G72 GPU 6 GB MP3 processor or 8 GB RAM 128 GB internal storage Expandable memory with MicroSD card Front camera 32 MP Four rear cameras: 64 MP main sensor (f / 1.8) 12 MP wide-angle sensor (f / 2.2 and 123 °) 5 MP macro sensor (f / 2.4) 5 MP depth sensor (f / 2.4) Digital player on the side, USB-C and P2 port for headphones 6000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support Android 10 running under One UI 2.5 interface Samsung Galaxy M31s is not yet available in Brazilian stores. Be notified upon arrival.