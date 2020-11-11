Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G Receive Android Seal of Approval and ioXt Certification

Like its predecessors, the Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G phones have been recognized as some of the most secure devices in the world. Formalized in September this year, the new intermediaries of the Mountain View giant have received Android Enterprise Recommended and ioXt certifications.

The first seal consists of a program to facilitate the deployment and integration of mobile solutions in companies. The initiative also displays information, such as the last date of security updates and which version of Android is running.

IoXt – a company formed by large companies, such as Amazon, Facebook, Schneider Electric, and Google itself – consists of a set of security standards, with the aim of ensuring that devices – which are not limited to smartphones – are as secure as possible, by the industry in general.

This certification takes into account the security of preloaded applications, the strength of biometric authentication and the frequency of security updates. The first beneficiaries of the approval were the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4a models, in August of this year.

The presence of the two seals – Android Enterprise Recommended and ioXt – serves as confirmation to consumers concerned with cybersecurity that they will be more protected with the devices.

And for you, the security of the smartphone is an important point when choosing which model to buy? Tell us your opinion in the comments box.