Fürth fort, Heidenheim with first victory at FIFA 21 VBL CC

Berlin (dpa) – Undefeated at the top of the table: SpVgg’s e-sports department Greuther Fürth is the first leader of the southeast division of the virtual Bundesliga club championship.

At the start of the season, the Franks beat Eintracht Frankfurt on points with 5: 2 (1: 1; 2: 2: 1: 7) and with the perfect first game of the season Sandhausen with 9: 0.

The first club chaser is the 1. FSV Mainz 05 team. With ten points, the Rhinelander are in second place in the Southeast Division. If you hadn’t lost 3: 6 (5: 4; 0: 6; 1: 2) to Jahn Regensburg, even more would have been possible.

“I think we just weren’t focused,” FIFA professional Francesco “Bajazzo_7” Mazzei said in the Mainz YouTube stream. “We weren’t consistent enough. An attack was great. A flop. “

Meanwhile, 1. FC Heidenheim celebrated a strong LAV debut. At the end of the double day of the South East Division, the FCH e-athletes celebrated a clear 9-0 (3-0; 2-1; 3-0) victory on points against Hertha BSC in their only match nowadays.