Intel Launches H3C XG310 Server Video Card With 4 GPUs And 32GB LPDDR4 VRAM

While under heavy pressure in the processor market with the launches of rival AMD and even with Apple’s new bet on its own chips, Intel has gradually strengthened its presence in the GPU market. The company launched its new Intel Xe architecture with the arrival of the Tiger Lake family for ultrabooks, and is now starting to expand it to more segments.

The Santa Clara giant today announced its first graphics card dedicated to servers, the H3C XG310. With a complex name, the novelty features robust specifications for the market, bringing together 4 Intel Xe LP GPUs, the same architecture found in Tiger Lake chips, on a single board. The graphics chips come with 8 GB of LPDDR4 VRAM for each, for a total of 32 GB running on a 128-bit interface.





The H3C XG310 can be configured in a combination of up to 4 cards for a total of 16 GPUs with 128 GB of VRAM. Additionally, the board must be paired with an Intel Xeon processor, and although it is compatible with current models in the Cascade Lake line, Intel recommends that prospective customers wait for the new Ice Lake processors, which are scheduled for launch. early 2021.





A special case in which the manufacturer’s new card is taken to show its potential is that of Cloud Gaming. According to Intel, a single H3C XG310 is capable of streaming up to 60 heavy games, or 90 light games, at 720P at 30 FPS. With four cards combined, that number increases to 240 decks. With these numbers, the company claims to offer a lower total cost of ownership (TCO) than Nvidia solutions, mainly due to the integration between GPUs and Intel Xeon processors.

Finally, Intel also announced two major partnerships for the use of the H3C XG310: Tencent and Ubitus. The former is world famous for the PUBG game, and is expected to benefit from the deal in the Arena of Valor and King of Glory games. The second offers Cloud Gaming services for developers. Both praised the Santa Clara giant’s new solution, boosting high density and low TCO.