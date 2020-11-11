Electric respect: BMW iX the new luxury SUV of the car manufacturer with a range of nearly 500 km

BMW today announces another vehicle to its portfolio of electric cars: it is the BMW iX which comes with large differentials for the discerning consumers of the luxury SUV market with a range that should not disappoint anyone: it is close. of 500 km with a single charge.

The BMW iX arrives in the automaker’s electric vehicle lineup to stay on top of technology, meaning it’s the first to feature BMW’s fifth-generation evolutionary EV technology, which means the engine here may have made finer adjustments to make the most of your potential.

Speaking of the battery again, the iX has a total range of around 483 kilometers, but just 10 minutes of charging can go up to over 120 km. It takes 11 hours to fully charge the battery, but if you are in a rush it will go from 0 to 80% in under 40 minutes on an 11kW Level 2 station. Unfortunately, BMW did not reveal more precise figures on the capacity.

BMW also wanted to create a certain mystery around the autonomous driving that the iX can have, where it confined itself to saying that:

“It is still too early to answer any questions on pricing or specifications.”

However, she revealed that the vehicle will have the fifth generation of its electric transmission which will also be present in the BMW i4 sedan, in the Chinese model of the iX3 which will be exclusive to Asia.

Interestingly, the BMW iX model is like a more aerodynamic version of the X5, where the automaker claims the roof will be the same height as the X6 and wheels comparable to the X7. However, one thing that catches the eye is the lack of screens in this electric car, since most of them have more than one, while the iX only has two built-in like they don’t. were just one.

The first is behind the wheel and measures 12.3 inches and obviously serves to display the status of the SUV, while the entertainment and control center is on the right with 14.9 inches and can be controlled by touch or control. voice. The operating system is latest generation with a processor 20 times faster than previous models.

Finally, production of the BMW iX will begin in the second half of 2021 in Dingolfing, a town in southern Bavaria, Germany, but the SUV is not expected to arrive in the United States until early 2022. Unfortunately, the automaker automobile did not disclose the expected price, but considering that the BMW X5 costs around US $ 59,400 (~ R $ 321,478), one can imagine that the price of the electric will be around US $ 70,000 or 378 847 R $ in direct conversion.

It’s worth saying that BMW appears to be making an effort to create electric versions of all of its models, including the iconic M5, which is being reformulated to fight head-on with the Tesla Model S. In addition, it should be remembered that the automaker has already announced a partnership with Samsung where together they created the world’s first 5G electric SUV.

