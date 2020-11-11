Moto G9 Play: better on camera and faster, but not everything has changed | Revision / Revision

After checking out the Moto G9 Plus, it’s time to take a look at all that the simpler, next-gen Moto G version has to offer. The Moto G9 Play has the latest hardware and a generous amount of RAM. How does this influence performance?

In our standardized speed test we saw a breakthrough and now Motorola’s basics are on par with LG and Samsung. The multimedia package is correct with a screen with a good level of brightness and contrast as far. The sound, although mono, is less muffled than other basics on the market.

If you’re looking for a cheap game, don’t even get too excited about the Moto G9 Play. It is aimed at causal gamers who don’t mind high fps in heavier games. The battery lasts all day, but the performance has dropped compared to its predecessor.

Cameras have evolved, in part. The main one has a much higher resolution and records better photos in general, especially at night thanks to Night Vision, which is no longer exclusive to the more expensive models in the range. The ultra-wide has been replaced by one for macro which does only the essentials.

So that’s it. The G9 Play reaches points that the G8 Play made mistakes, but at the same time made mistakes where the predecessor did well. It’s a really cool option, but there may be more interesting alternatives, such as some we mentioned in the full review which you can check out through the link below.