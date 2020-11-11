US Presidency: Controversy Over Election Results Continues

Washington (AP) – The United States celebrated its national pride on Veterans Day with wreaths and gun salutes – but in the dispute over the election result, the fronts remained hardened.

Election winner Joe Biden said on Wednesday that at the party he felt “all the weight of honor and responsibility the American people have given me as the next president.” Incumbent Donald Trump was still confident in victory and said before laying a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia that he would continue to support veterans.

There was a movement on Wednesday in the counting of the votes, which was still underway eight days after the election. According to preliminary results on Wednesday, Democrat Biden was elected by 77.38 million Americans, 5.1 million more votes than the current Trump. The Republican won a majority in the state of Alaska and therefore three more votes for the December election meeting, according to forecasts by the AP news agency as well as CNN and NBC television channels. The sparsely populated state in the far northwest of the United States is considered a safe stronghold for Trump’s Republicans.

Overall, Biden is the winner of the election, with 279 votes for the December election meeting. 270 of these voters suffice for a majority. With Alaska, Trump now has 217 votes. With the majority emerging for him in North Carolina, it would then be 232. In the tally of states that have yet to be decided, Biden’s lead in Arizona has narrowed to 12,800 votes, while in Georgia it rose to around 14,100 votes.

However, in Georgia, all votes cast in the presidential election will again be counted by hand, as responsible Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced on Wednesday. He justified this by the narrow gap between the two candidates. Biden would be the first Democratic Party politician since Bill Clinton in 1992 to win the presidential election in Georgia. Georgia was not decisive for Biden’s electoral victory.

The Trump campaign team wants to continue the vote count in several states. In Georgia, Republicans on Wednesday named the names of four deceased people who were voted on in the Georgia election, according to records. Other examples would follow, he said. In Michigan, Trump’s attorneys have filed the lawsuit announced the day before, in which they focus on obstructing Republican observers during the vote count.

In Philadelphia, the head of the authorities in charge, Al Schmidt, himself a Republican, stressed that, contrary to all claims, there was no large-scale electoral fraud. “I’ve seen the most amazing things on social media – none of which has anything to do with reality,” he said on CNN. Philadelphia, where Trump and his supporters talk about particularly massive voter fraud, wants to officially confirm the election results by November 23. Trump described Schmidt on Twitter as a “so-called Republican” and added, “We are winning!”

Biden’s team was optimistic that a January takeover could not be prevented by legal means. The Republican Party will continue to try to “confuse” the lawsuits, Biden’s legal team chief Dana Remus said on Tuesday. “But at the end of the day, they don’t have any proof and won’t stand a chance.”

In a health policy speech, Biden said on Tuesday he was preparing to take power despite opposition from Trump: “To be honest, we don’t see anything slowing us down.” Biden called it “shameful” that Trump has yet to admit his electoral defeat.