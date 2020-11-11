PS5 begins to be used as bait for cybercriminals to apply scams

It is not news that the number of online scams has increased in 2020 as many people have started to use e-commerce to purchase new products or services during the Covid-19 pandemic. But now cybercriminals are starting to increase the level of bait used for data theft, which is even more worrying.

Thinking of a warning about this, Kaspersky released a report in which it exposed companies doing malicious ads that use the PlayStation 5 console, where thousands of websites use malicious links, which ended up making it possible data theft. .

This type of scam not only affects Brazilians, but customers around the world, who are looking for stores that still have console stock for an advance purchase. In total, in October alone, more than 130 malicious websites were discovered around the world.

The PS5 scam is applied through links regarding the pre-sale, where it is necessary to offer the personal data and make the prepayment for the confirmation of the purchase to be made. However, what really catches the eye is the fact that many of these sites offer prices well below those suggested by the manufacturer.

“We want to remind users that if anything on the internet sounds too good to be true, it is probably a scam. Messages about offers and presales should be verified from trusted sources and we do not recommend clicking on links in emails or those sent by messaging apps or social media. It is also recommended to install a security solution with anti-phishing and anti-spam functionality, with real-time updates, ”says Fabio Assolini, senior security specialist at Kaspersky in Brazil.

There is still no information on how many people have been victimized, but it is important to always keep an eye out for suspicious prices for offers made outside of promotional periods, like 11/11 and Black. Friday, which will arrive at the end. of the month.