Captain Abraham leaves Eintracht Frankfurt in January |

November 11, 2020

Frankfurt / Main (AP) – Captain David Abraham will leave Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt in mid-January.

“The last home game of the first half of the season against Schalke will be my last competitive game for Eintracht,” the 34-year-old defender told trade magazine “Kicker” on Wednesday. “After that, after almost 15 years in Europe, I will return to Argentina and look forward to my family, especially my son.”

Abraham has been playing for Hessen since 2015, before being under contract with 1899 Hoffenheim.

