DISH and Qualcomm announce collaboration to create first 5G network compatible with O-RAN

On Wednesday (11), DISH Network Corporation and Qualcomm Technologies announced a new collaboration. The initiative aims to test open and virtualized 5G RAN solutions.

The experiences will feature Qualcomm’s new 5G RAN platforms – introduced in October this year – to bolster DISH’s first cloud-native 5G network in the United States, with support for Open RAN.

Qualcomm’s senior vice president and general manager of 4G / 5G said Durga Malladi said the company’s partnership with operator DISH “will bring new features to life.”

“We are delighted to be working with DISH to accelerate its strategy to bring flexible, scalable and interoperable 5G deployments to a more competitive North American market. With our extensive 5G portfolio, from smartphone to infrastructure, we are committed to helping DISH network providers and device partners bring new features to life, with standalone 5G and Vo5G across all bands of the spectrum. DISH. “

Durga Malladi

Senior Vice President and General Manager of Qualcomm Technologies 4G / 5G

DISH Executive Vice President and Network Director Marc Rouanne stresses the importance of chip developer participation to allow more flexibility in vendor equipment.

“By further expanding its portfolio of 5G infrastructure solutions to include O-RAN specifications compatible with the open architecture and implementation of DISH, Qualcomm Technologies will allow greater flexibility in the deployment of our 5G vRAN equipment.” With this initiative, Qualcomm Technologies will also enrich a diverse ecosystem of RAN applications, providing native information on the data of the future family of chipsets. This information is the foundation of our fully automated, data-centric network architecture. We are excited to see Qualcomm Technologies embrace O-RAN and virtualization, creating even more possibilities for the future of 5G in the industry. “

Marc Rouanne

DISH Executive Vice President and Network Director

In all, there are three new models of Qualcomm Open RAN platforms: radio unit platform, distributed unit platform, and distributed radio unit platform.

