Windows 10 Insider build 20257 released to Dev Channel users

After checking here that Microsoft officially released the November patch yesterday, it’s time to talk about another round of the Windows 10 Insider Preview program, which released version 20257 to attendees on the Dev Channel yesterday.

In the absence of any relevant news, the version was originally viewed two weeks ago with a rating of rs_prerelease (i.e., a preview that was already considered ready for availability to end users), having now been changed to the classification of fe_release.

The only “novelty” highlighted by Microsoft itself in this release is due to the implementations related to the “Your Phone” app, which we saw this week receive a few more implementations for specific Samsung devices that integrate Android.

Additionally, we have the already traditional list of fixes and improvements that have been implemented, including the error that prevented games from installing from Microsoft Store to secondary storage, DPC_WATCHDOG_VIOLATION bug, some apps crashing (including Microsoft Jigsaw and Microsoft Minesweeper) and much more, with the complete list at the link identified as “source”.

As for known flaws, we have a selection of 6 items including work to fix update process interrupted for long periods when trying to install a new build, viewing sites live in taskbar tile, error 0x80070426 when using your Microsoft account to sign in to various apps, not showing drives in Settings> System> Storage> Manage Disks, incorrect display of black text on a dark background when dark theme is enabled and to activate the new taskbar experience for existing pinned sites.

As always, the update in question is now available to Dev Channel participants and can be installed in Settings> Update & Security> Windows Update.