Automotive Cable Market Forecast Revised in a New FMI Report as COVID-19 Projected to Hold a Massive Impact on Sales in 2027

FMI offers a 10-year forecast for the Automotive Cable Market between 2017 and 2027. In terms of value, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period (2017–2027). The main objective of the report is to offer insights on the advancements in the global Automotive Cable market. The study provides market dynamics that are expected to influence the current environment and future status of the Automotive Cable over the forecast period. The primary objective of this report is to offer updates on trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts and opportunities for the manufacturers operating in the Automotive Cable market.

A section of the report discusses how the overall competition in the market is steadily increasing. It discusses various factors that are shaping internal as well as external competition in the market. The Automotive Cable market is expected to grow at a significant pace in near future. Moreover, steady growth of the automotive industry — due to increase in vehicle production and sales, growing fleet on road, technological advancements — is anticipated to create healthy growth opportunities in the Automotive Cable market.

A section of the report highlights overall country-wise Automotive Cable market. It provides a market outlook for 2017–2027 and sets the forecast within the context of the report. The report sheds light on key developments and activities being executed by the prominent manufacturers operating in the Automotive Cable market.

Key Segments Covered in Automotive Cable Market Report

On the basis of material type, the Automotive Cable market can be segmented into:

Copper Oxygenic Copper Pure Copper (Oxygen Free) Copper Silver (CuAg) Copper Magnesium (CuMg) Copper Tin (CuSn)

Aluminum

Others (Nickel, etc.)

On the Basis of vehicle type, the Automotive Cable market can be segmented into:

Conventional Fuel Vehicles Passenger Vehicle Commercial Vehicle

Electric Vehicles

Hybrid Vehicles

On the Basis of application, the Automotive Cable market can be segmented into:

Chassis and Safety Conventional Chassis Semi-forward Chassis Full-forward Chassis

Body Facia Roof Door & Window Seat Interior

Heating Ventilation & Air-Conditioning (HVAC)

Engine

Sensors

On the Basis of Region, the Automotive Cable market can be segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment, in terms of market size analysis for Automotive Cable.

The report starts with the market overview and provides market definition and analysis about drivers, restraints, opportunities, supply chain analysis and key trends in the Automotive Cable market. The next section includes global market analysis, by material type, vehicle type, application and region level analysis. All the above sections evaluate the market on the basis of various factors affecting the market and cover present scenario and future prospects. For market data analysis, historical data has been provided from 2012 to 2016, the report considers 2016 as the base year, with Automotive Cable market numbers estimated for 2017 and forecast made for 2018–2027.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecast in terms of CAGR, but also analyze the same on the basis of key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities for market players.

Another key feature of this Automotive Cable market report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as in identifying potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the Automotive Cable market.

Research Methodology of Automotive Cable Market

The report titled “Automotive Cable Market” focuses on providing information regarding the volume and value of the market from a global perspective. The research on the Automotive Cable market was initiated thorough secondary research on the product, using both top-down and bottom-up approaches, right down to the country and segmental level. Automotive production, vehicle sales, market trends and growth projections were taken into consideration to arrive at the total market. In addition to the above secondary research, yearly revenue generated by the various product types of Automotive Cable was estimated.

Furthermore, the yearly revenue generated from Automotive Cable manufacturing companies from each product type were obtained from both primary and secondary sources and then benchmarked at the regional level. Fluctuations in annual prices over the forecast period is based on the historic market trends and expected percentage change in the upcoming years on the basis of investment has been done on the parent market and the related industry. Any decline or increase in price in the upcoming years has been kept linear for all the regions.

The Automotive Cable market value, thus, deduced was once again cross verified and validated from the supply side. FMI’s proprietary regression analysis forecast model has been adopted to generate the market estimation for the forecast years and takes into account the effects of macroeconomic factors impacting the overall Automotive Cable market. The data was further validated by the primary respondents belonging to different levels of the value chain of the Automotive Cable market, such as manufacturers and independent service providers.

Automotive Cable Market Participants

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Detailed profiles of manufacturers have also been included within the scope of the report to evaluate their strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the Automotive Cable. Key players in global Automotive Cable market include LEONI AG, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Fujikura Ltd., Delphi Automotive Plc, PKC Group, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd, Yazaki Corporation, General Cable, Lear Corporation, Draka, Samvardhana Motherson Group, Allied Wire & Cable, Inc., Coroplast Fritz Müller GmbH & Co. KG., Kromberg & Schubert, Acome, Yura Corporation, and Kyungshin Corporation.