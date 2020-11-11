But already?! AMD can anticipate the arrival of Zen 4 and RDNA 3 architectures

And it looks like AMD is very close to making another renovation in the brand’s desktop-centric CPU and GPU architecture. Indeed, the manufacturer will realize the anticipation of the launch of Zen 4 and RDNA 3, initially scheduled for 2022, but scheduled for 2021, showing that the company is focusing on many technological advancements in a short period of time.

AMD made October the milestone for another phase of the brand’s growth in the PC hardware market, launching the next-generation Radeon RX 6000 video cards, as well as the Ryzen 5000 family of processors. The difference that is considered new in these products is the fact that the company brought Zen 3 and RDNA 2 architectures.

November 10

Curiosity 09 Nov.

RDNA 3

The information was confirmed by Rick Bergman, Executive Vice President of AMD, in a recent interview with The Street, where he gave some details on the performance that will be applied in the graphics with the arrival of this new architecture. , which is expected to have 50% higher performance per watt than RDNA 2, which is the current generation.

“Let’s go back and talk about the benefits of both. So we’ve already seen, quite aggressively, the performance per watt. [melhorias para] of our RDNA 2 [GPUs]. And then, yes, we have the same commitment to RDNA 3, ”Bergman said.

AMD’s goal, according to Rick, is to make sure that future buyers don’t have to worry about upgrading PC parts even more every year because a GPU with good management of the power supply allows the same source to be used after the renewal of the video card, which he says leaves competing companies to be desired.

“This is very important in many ways, because if your energy is too high – as we have seen with our competitors – our potential users will suddenly have to buy bigger power supplies, cooling solutions. very advanced. And in many ways, most importantly, it really increases the [lista de materiais] the plate noticeably. It’s an office perspective. And, invariably, that means the retail price goes up or the cost of the GPU needs to go down. We focused on that for RDNA 2. It’s also a big focus on RDNA 3, ”he says.

Zen 4

Despite some rumors about the Zen 4 architecture launch coming in 2021, everything indicates that the company will keep the date and realize the availability of it, which promises to be the biggest performance reform of the world. company, only in 2022.

Even with several areas of the CPU to improve, since in Zen 3 it was necessary to study in depth the technology present in the processor market to give a 19% increase in the CPI. Additionally, the next version of Ryzen will be built at 5nm, the same process used in Apple’s new M1 processor.

“Certainly EUV is an option with this process and there are no technical limitations preventing us from doing so. There are also no major technical advantages. This is more of a manufacturing issue. There are knots. Another 7 nm from which we’ll take advantage of the time. But again, nothing to disclose, “says Bergman.

Now the public can only wait for AMD to launch the new processors and video cards next year to see what changes will be made.