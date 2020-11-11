Denmark beat Sweden – six goals in Istanbul

Berlin (dpa) – Danish footballers won the prestigious Scandinavian duel with Sweden 2-0 (0-0). Jonas Wind (61st minute) and Alexander Bah (74th), who were only replaced at half-time, met for the hosts on Wednesday night in Copenhagen.

The test match in front of almost empty stands was overshadowed by several cases of corona: Swedish selection coach Janne Andersson and Danish Robert Skov of Bundesliga club 1899 Hoffenheim tested positive. Tre Kronor striker around Mainz Robin Quaison was therefore taken in by assistant coach Peter Wettergren.

In a lively six-goal game, Turkey had previously separated 3: 3 (2: 1) from runner-up Croatia. Cenk Tosun (penalty / 23rd minute), Deniz Türüc (40th) and Cengiz Ünder (58th) scored for the hosts in Istanbul. Ante Budimir (32nd), Mario Pasalic (53rd) and Josip Brekalo (56th) from Wolfsburg scored the Croatian goals.