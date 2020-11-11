Sports

Denmark beat Sweden – six goals in Istanbul |

rej November 11, 2020

Berlin (dpa) – Danish footballers won the prestigious Scandinavian duel with Sweden 2-0 (0-0). Jonas Wind (61st minute) and Alexander Bah (74th), who were only replaced at half-time, met for the hosts on Wednesday night in Copenhagen.

The test match in front of almost empty stands was overshadowed by several cases of corona: Swedish selection coach Janne Andersson and Danish Robert Skov of Bundesliga club 1899 Hoffenheim tested positive. Tre Kronor striker around Mainz Robin Quaison was therefore taken in by assistant coach Peter Wettergren.

In a lively six-goal game, Turkey had previously separated 3: 3 (2: 1) from runner-up Croatia. Cenk Tosun (penalty / 23rd minute), Deniz Türüc (40th) and Cengiz Ünder (58th) scored for the hosts in Istanbul. Ante Budimir (32nd), Mario Pasalic (53rd) and Josip Brekalo (56th) from Wolfsburg scored the Croatian goals.

rej

Related Articles

October 26, 2020
5

Latest Innovative Report on Oral Cancer Diagnostic Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future With Top Key Players – GE Healthcare,F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,Siemens Healthineers,Hitachi Ltd

October 28, 2020
6

Liverpool fought Midtjylland – Ruler of Man City | Free press

Thermostatic Control Valve Market
October 21, 2020
17

Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Manufacturing Market with COVID-19 Imapact Analysis 2020 : Armitage Shanks, Jacuzzi, Kohler, LIXIL

November 5, 2020
18

Global Wearable Fitness Electronics and Technology Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2020 – 2026 | Adidas AG, Apple, Fitbit, Garmin, Google, LG Electronics, Samsung, Sony, Nike

Close