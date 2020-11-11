5G in Brazil: frequency auctions delay again and remain for 2 half of 2021

Still crawling around the world, 5G mmWave seems a distant reality in the Brazilian market. Here there is only DSS technology, the subject of a recent controversy with Procon-SP, which uses the 4G network infrastructure to provide slightly higher speeds, while high speed 5G is only expected to debut. in the country only after the frequency auction, postponed countless times.

Originally scheduled to take place in March of this year, the auction has just been postponed again and is now expected to take place in the second half of 2021. The last date foreseen by Anatel and approved by the Minister of Communication Fábio Faria was April 2021.

Motorola November 10

Security 09 Nov

The news of the new postponement was given by Emmanuel Campelo, vice-president of Anatel, during a live broadcast by the Tele.Synthesis site. Campelo has indicated the need to revise the auction notice due to the sale of Oi’s mobile division, scheduled for December 14, as the main reason.

“We expect that in the first half of 2021, we will have final approval of the notice. This deadline will appear in the ordinance which approves the regulatory agenda. The intention is to get the board’s decision by the end of the first half of 2021, ”he said.

Also according to the executive, one of the proposals to break the deadlock of the sale of Oi suggests dividing the spectrum into blocks of 80 MHz, instead of the 100 MHz previously planned. “We’re only talking about five blocks because we’re looking at 100 MHz more in C-band. We’ll have to see if it’s worth including [essa faixa]because it’s more of a complicating factor. […] Selling Oi will reduce competitiveness. And that will reduce our worry of having enough blocks for all the competitors. These are the scenarios that will have to be evaluated ”.

Also present live, Vivo’s vice president of regulatory affairs, Camilla Tápias, defended that the auction should only take place after the Oi sale is finalized, so operators can find out what they may or may not buy.

The executive however recalls that, given the long approval process that the transaction will face at Cade and Anatel, this is unlikely to happen in the previously anticipated period, indicating the postponement of the auction to the second half of the year. as a necessary decision. .