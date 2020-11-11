Black Friday: Visa will distribute up to R $ 500 cashback to customers

Black Friday prompts several businesses to offer discounts and promotions to consumers. And for the date, Visa has already announced its campaign, with up to R $ 500 in return to its customers.

The action is called “Roulette Visa da Sorte” and is valid from November 15 to 30. It will attract over 7 thousand people with different credit values, between R $ 25 and R $ 500, to consumers in the form of cashback.

The initiative aims to encourage the use of digital payments during the Visa period. According to Rodrigo Bocchichio, executive director of marketing for the company, it was possible to award the greatest number of business establishments, in addition to rewarding customers in addition to conventional discounts.

“We built a simple and interactive mechanism that covered as many commercial establishments as possible. The idea is that consumers can get a bonus on top of the traditional discounts at this time of year, i.e. you choose your offer and Visa gives you the opportunity to make it even better and more profitable. And the best thing is that it is possible to spin the roulette wheel depending on the number of payments made with Visa. By putting Visa first, the consumer offers even better. “

Rodrigo Bocchichio

Executive Marketing Director of Visa do Brasil

To integrate the Visa promotion on Black Friday, simply register for the “Vai de Visa” program, via the official website (in this link), and make a purchase greater than R $ 5 in any establishment – physical or online.

In the sequence, you will receive a communication which you can test your luck by spinning the roulette wheel on the site. Pay-as-you-go technology transactions give you twice the chances of winning.

