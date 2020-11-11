LIfestyle

Vodafone stops offering HBO subscriptions and starts donating to Amazon Prime

rej November 11, 2020

Vodafone Now Offers Amazon Prime Subscriptions Instead of HBO

There are several packages available for old and new customers of the platform. Know what is changing.

This is Us is available on Amazon.

Since last year, Yorn X tariffs started offering HBO Portugal subscriptions. However, current subscribers to this model only have until the end of November to take advantage of the service.

Indeed, from this moment, Amazon Prime Video becomes the special offer of Vodafone. Whoever has the Yorn XS and Yorn XM terms, will be entitled to six months of Amazon Prime. Those who have the Yorn XL can enjoy the streaming service until June 30 of next year.

New customers of Vodafone Voz Net TV packages, and above, will also benefit from this offer, the duration of which varies depending on the package chosen. The Amazon Prime Video catalog includes productions such as “This is Us”, “National Security”, “Little Fires Everywhere” and “A Very Modern Family”.

