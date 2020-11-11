Asked, arrived! Rappi starts selling mobile phones and other Xiaomi products in SP

Xiaomi makes some changes to how it works in Brazil and finally adopts a new website, which has the brand’s name in the URL.

These changes bring more consumer confidence and the company says sales have increased 800% due to the new strategies, with a focus on smart home products.

Another novelty on the part of the Chinese is that now those who are interested in their products can choose to buy through … Rappi. That’s right: the superapp that started with the principle of food delivery will be one of Xiaomi’s sales channels, but performance will be limited.

The shopping delivery radius will be 10 km from the two stores in São Paulo. The company is promising special prices for this launch.

It’s worth noting that some recent brand news for the country includes the Poco X3 as well as the Mi 10T line, one of the most advanced the company has ever brought to Brazil. Currently, Xiaomi’s strategy is to focus on middlemen and input devices, but with varied options.

Finally, there is a campaign underway on the manufacturer’s new website, for Brazil, where users can search for Mi Bunny every Wednesday. It is hidden on the portal pages and anyone who finds it will receive a clue as to which product is on the market at that time with a 90% discount.

And you, what did you think of this new Xiaomi Brazil sales channel? Tell us in the comments!