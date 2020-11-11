Satisfied Advertisers, Twitter Confirms New Carousel Advertising Format

Social networks: what do they live on, how do they eat? Well, a lot of things, but mostly advertisements. It is therefore practically impossible for us to see Facebook, Twitter or other platforms without having one.

Twitter, in fact, definitively sets up a form of advertising which has until then been in limited testing: the carousel. Thus, campaigns reach a new level of sophistication in service. The format is already widely used on Facebook, but until then, the Blue Bird Network traditionally had tweet-like ads, all in one block.

Carousel ads are designed to help improve performance, providing a more immersive and interactive experience for consumers, as well as future opportunities in our app and website performance goals. We are delighted to announce that this ad format is now available to all advertisers worldwide.

In this format, ads are made up of two to six images or videos that can be “swiped” horizontally and lead people to an app or website.

According to Twitter, the new format brings many benefits to advertisers: the platform identified 15% more retention in this format, and when the campaign’s goal is to increase adherence to applications, the gain reached 24 %.

It should be remembered that another platform decision, this time to improve the user experience, involved further adaptations to the artificial intelligence model that selected the image preview on the platform. After a thread went viral on the social network, it became apparent that the algorithm was not highlighting blacks and faces while whites were also in the pictures.

And you, what do you think of this new advertising format on the platform? Tell us in the comments!