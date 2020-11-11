Löw starts with newcomers Baku and Max against Czech Republic

Leipzig (AP) – The German national football team will take part in the international test match against the Czech Republic with newcomers Ridle Baku and Philipp Max in the starting lineup.

The two beginners occupy the wing positions in midfield in the 3-4-3 system. In addition, national coach Joachim Löw will field Florian Neuhaus and Jonas Hofmann from Gladbach in the spectatorless arena in Leipzig. The duo made their debut in October 3: 3 against Turkey.

“I hope they get rid of their basic nervousness quickly enough and find their place in the game quickly,” Loew said of Max and Baku ahead of kick-off on RTL. “It will give them security.” With the two, he had “spoken in depth”. The game is an opportunity for “each” professional to “put themselves in the limelight”.

The inexperienced German squad will be led for the first time by Ilkay Gündogan as captain, who will however also be needed in the next matches. “I think he will only play at half-time, if you can foresee that as a coach,” said Löw, who gave up seven regular players around regular captain Manuel Neuer ahead of the next games. the League of Nations against Ukraine and Spain at the end of the year.

The German starting XI:

Trapp – Tah, Koch, Rüdiger – Baku, Neuhaus, Gündogan, Max – Brandt, Waldschmidt, Hofmann