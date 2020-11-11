Aircraft Turboprop Propeller System Market Analysis and the Impact of Key Vendors, Growth Rate and Forecast To 2027

The global aircraft turboprop propeller system market is expected to grow as this system is cost effective and requires little maintenance. In addition, advantages of turboprop propeller systems such as simple design and usage of minimum moving parts in the aircraft than other turbojet engines are anticipated to boost the market growth. Moreover, the aircraft turboprop propeller system has less complicated operation of the engine which gives better reliability.

A turboprop engine is usually a turbine engine used for the propulsion of aircraft propellers. It consists of turbine, compressor, combustor, intake, and propelling nozzles. The aircraft turboprop propeller system utilizes all the engine power to drive propellers and does not use the energy from exhaust gases to generate thrust. Propellers are used for translating rotational motion into thrust. Aircraft turboprop propeller system is known for long operational life and the working time and time between overhaul for these systems ranges from 3,200 to 3,000 hours in comparison with the other aircraft engines which have time between overhaul of 2,000 to 1,600 hours. Owing to this factor the aircraft turboprop propeller system have lower maintenance costs than the other aircraft engines in the global market. Furthermore, ncreasing air passenger traffic and the relatively lower commodity prices such as crude oil, lubricants, etc. is likely to drive the commercial aircraft market which in turn will surge the demand for the global aircraft turboprop propeller system market. However, propellers loose efficiency at high altitudes and vibration levels can cause passenger discomfort, thus acts as a restraint for the market growth. However, increase in new technological advancements in turboprop propeller system is expected to offer healthy growth opportunities for the market

