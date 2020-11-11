Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Comes January 2021 With 20GB GDDR6X VRAM, Rumors

After wowing enthusiasts with the 4K and 8K capabilities of its GeForce RTX 3000 GPUs, Nvidia struggled to maintain consumer attention with the arrival of AMD’s Radeon RX 6000 line. For lower prices in general, the red team offers video cards that are just as powerful and that finally integrate the processing of Ray Tracing.

Nvidia is aware of the maneuvers of its rivals and it is not today that rumors indicate that the manufacturer is preparing a response to the height. Today, thanks to the kopite7kimi leaker, we have some new information about the highly anticipated GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, which should arrive to make the life of the Radeon RX 6900 XT more difficult.

RTX 3080 Ti FE:

PG133-SKU15,

GA102-250-KD-A1,

20 GB of GD6X,

the same number of FP32 as 3090, 10496FP32,

the same MEM and TGP speed as 3080,

on NVLINK.

– kopite7kimi4virgil (@ kopite7kimi) November 4, 2020

According to Kopite, the 3080 Ti should arrive on the market equipped with the GA102-250 chip, another variant of the GPU that powers the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090, in addition to adopting 20 GB of GDDR6X memory, thereby calming consumers concerned about the limited amount of VRAM used in the traditional model.

Another curious detail pointed out by the leaker is that the 3080 Ti must retain the same number of CUDA cores as the RTX 3090, with no less than 10,496 of them. In addition, configurations should follow the 3080 standard, including memory speed at 19 Gbps with 320-bit interface, power consumption at 320W and no NVLINK connection for the combination of two cards.

It is not yet clear what Nvidia’s pricing strategy will be, which could lower the prices of the RTX 3070 and RTX 3080, which is unlikely given its scarcity, or even position the 3080 Ti in the $ 999 range. beating the RX 6900 XT. Either way, given its launch window, it shouldn’t be long before the news is released. In the end, competition seems to have finally returned to the GPU market.