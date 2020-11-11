Finished! Google Photos stopped free and unlimited backing up images and videos in 2021

Google yesterday announced several new features integrating Google Photos and Maps, but today we have some bad news for those who use the service to store their photos and videos: their free and unlimited backup will be closed by Google in 2021. Get this which led to making this decision for one of the image backup services which has gained millions of users.

First of all, it is necessary to clarify that only the free backup mode will be closed, that is, the one where the images and videos have a reduced resolution. Currently it is still possible to store your captures for free, but as of June 1, 2021 this mode will no longer be available and you will need to purchase storage space on Google One if you have already used the free 15 GB available by default.

Moreover, Google still claims that users don’t have to worry about downloading all the images already saved, since they won’t count towards the 15 GB and will stay there for free.

“This means that photos and videos uploaded before June 1, 2021 will still be considered free and exempt from the storage limit. You can check the quality of your backup at any time in the Photos app, by accessing the ‘Save and sync option in Settings. “

To support users in this transition, Google will also launch a tool on Google One that will allow them to estimate the duration of their online storage based on their use. It even categorizes blurry and dark images, screenshots, and many more that can be deleted to free up more space in your storage limit.

Here is how it will work:

According to Google, those who still have at least 80% of the 15 GB of free storage on Drive will still have at least 3 years of guaranteed backup, according to estimates. In addition, these new rules do not apply if you own a Google Pixel phone between generations 1 and 5, where the free and unlimited “high quality” backup still applies.

However, if you need it, you’ll have to purchase more storage as part of one of the Google One plans, which starts at R $ 6.99 per month or R $ 69.99 per year for an additional 100GB.

Would you buy storage space on Google One to save more images in Photos?