“Dash & Lily”: the Netflix series that promises to be the romantic Christmas comedy

“Dash & Lily”: the Netflix series that promises to be that romantic Christmas comedy

There are still few Christmas lights in the cities but streaming is already happy holidays.

Inspired by a series of books.

She is a teenage girl, unpretentious, well-disposed and romantic when that is enough. Yes, it’s also a bit cheesy. But this love story in the form of a treasure hunt is a Netflix holiday greeting card. And the truth is, it has been well received.

“Dash & Lily” debuted on Tuesday, November 10, and is the streaming platform’s latest offering for romantic comedy fans. With one tempting in particular: we are not talking about an hour and a half of film, but eight episodes.

Inspired by the series of books “Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares”, by David Levithan and Rachel Cohn, this first season introduces us to the teenagers Dash and Lily from New York. Lily is a romantic disillusioned with love. He comes from a somewhat poorer part of town and has a more down to earth mind. While her parents are away, she is challenged by her brother to leave a challenge in a notebook.

This notebook is a red piece that will be on a shelf while waiting for a stranger. And whoever takes it is another teenager, this one from a richer part of town, much more cynical, and who also finds himself without his parents at the same time of year. This coincidence is as forced as necessary: ​​the boy finds the notebook and is fascinated by the clues that come in it. It’s a very innocent premise for the eternal boy-knows-girl story. But the truth is, this innocence on the show has been well received by critics.

An escape to those times.

Dash and Lily still don’t know each other in person but will discover more and more about each other, always through this red notebook. There’s a set of humorous expectations here, which works especially well for teens. After all, adolescence is a very dramatic time with little things (and that’s not necessarily a bad thing, it’s just adolescence).

The whole story takes place in New York during the holiday season. There’s a Santa Claus around every corner (and even a bunch of them on the subway), shopping and the Christmas spirit in abundance, which for Dash is usually not a good thing. At least at the beginning. In a year where Covid-19 has conditioned so much, there is also something nostalgic here in “Dash & Lily” to close this year 2020.

This New York is not just a passing scenario. This red notebook is a way for each of the young people to come out of their shell, also showing the other the secrets of the “Big Apple”. As they get to know the city better, they get to know each other better and they sharpen the desire to meet. At the same time, like the chance to finally see each other face to face, there is an avalanche of doubts about what will happen next.

“Dash & Lily” is here to perform all the usual steps that make for a sure recipe for romantic comedy. He doesn’t do it in a stereotypical or lazy way, but by assuming who he is and who he is from the start (paying homage to other romantic comedies, with little references).

The show’s cast is mostly young, with the natural climax going to Midori Francis, who entered “Ocean’s 8,” and Austin Abrams, who some viewers will certainly recognize from “This Is Us”.

All eight episodes of the first season are now available on Netflix. A second has yet to be confirmed but it’s possible the story will continue. Series creator Joe Tracz has once admitted he “loves characters.” And he recalled that there is a second book already published that goes as a gift wrapped in a second season.