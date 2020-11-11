Realme wins official virtual store in Brazil; see some of the products already approved in the country

Earlier this month, Realme confirmed its entry into the Brazilian market with a promise to launch certain models of mobile phones at more affordable prices for consumers in the country.

In the list of smartphones marketed by the company, it is possible to find entry-level products, such as the Realme C line, and even more advanced products, such as the new line of intermediaries Realme Narzo, and the Realme 7 series.

Now, following the plans for its official arrival on Tupiniquim, the Chinese company has just opened its official virtual store in the country, already available on this link.

Curiosity November 11

Curiosity November 10

At the store, Realme comments that he arrived with the mission to “shake up Brazil”. Browsing through the page we find information on the brands of hardware that power the phones in the Realme 7 line, such as Dolby Atmos, for audio, and Qualcomm and MediaTek, for processors.

Each company ‘banner’ does not contain a lot of information and if we click on it we are redirected to the official profile of the company in Brazil on Facebook.

In the email address, there is still not much information about the devices that will be released in Brazil, but here we will compile some of the products that have already been announced by the company and others that have already been certified. by Anatel.

Mobile phones

Realme 7 and 7 Pro

Also in October, the Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro mobile phones passed through Anatel – National Telecommunications Agency – and gave one of the first signs of the Chinese company’s arrival in Brazil.

Both models were the first to be confirmed by the company in our country and they now receive greater visibility on the official page of the company in Brazil. The Realme 7 arrives with a MediaTek Helio G95 processor with eight cores and clocked up to 2.05 GHz, the most powerful version is equipped with the Snapdragon 720G octa-core up to 2.3 GHz.

Other models

Realme has also confirmed the arrival of four other ranges of smartphones in our country: Realme Narzo, Realme C, Realme V and Realme X. However, the Chinese manufacturer has not given details on the specific models that will arrive in our market. below each family.

Realme Buds Q

Another product that was one of the first to be certified by Anatel was the Realme Buds Q headset. The laptop comes with IPX4 certification for water and dust protection, a battery for use up to 20 hours – if you plan to use your case. – and support for 30W fast charging.

The headphones still support Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and a latency of 119 ms.

Realme S watch

Finally, we have seen that the Realme Watch S smartwatch has also passed the Brazilian certification body.

The laptop has a 390mAh battery, a 1.3-inch TFT display with a resolution of 360×360 pixels, and can be paired with cell phones running Android 5.0 (Lollipop) or higher.

Other features of the watch include support for checking the blood oxygen saturation level, as well as identifying the wearer’s heart rate. As a highlight, the smartwatch is IP68 certified against water and dust.

Market strategy

In Brazil, Realme is already arriving with its market strategy that follows in other countries, in the “1 + 4 + N” format. This means that, for every smartphone launched, the Chinese intend to make available, for the time being, four more Smart Hubs – such as smart TVs and smart speakers, for example – and one without a certain number of AIoT – or Artificial Intelligence of Objects products.

So far, however, there is no information on what all the products sold by the company in Brazil will be or on the official price of the cellphones already confirmed.

So what do you think of Realme’s arrival in the Brazilian market? Comment your opinion with us in the space below.

Realme 7 Pro

Compare Expand

1 week ago Realme confirmed that it is expected to launch its cellphones in Brazil later this year.

1 month ago Realme 7 and 7 Pro appeared on Anatel’s website and it indicates that the Chinese may be considering launching their devices in Brazil.

1 month ago The new Realme 7 and 7 Pro were officially launched in Europe at very competitive prices. In addition, the devices also enter a new warranty program.

2 months ago, Realme finally launched its main intermediaries on the Indian market.

No more news

Realme 7

Compare Expand

1 week ago Realme confirmed that it is expected to launch its cellphones in Brazil later this year.

1 month ago, Realme 7 and 7 Pro appeared on Anatel’s website, indicating that the Chinese may be considering launching their devices in Brazil.

1 month ago The new Realme 7 and 7 Pro were officially launched in Europe at very competitive prices. In addition, the devices also enter a new warranty program.

1 month ago Model launched in Indonesia with cool features due to its low price; know more.

More news Realme 7 Pro is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified of its arrival Realme 7 is not yet available in Brazilian stores. Be notified upon arrival.