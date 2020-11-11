Hong Kong excludes four MPs

Hong Kong (AP) – In protest against the expulsion of four members of the Hong Kong parliament, members of the democratic camp announced their resignation almost completely.

The 15 members of the alliance of democratic parties announced their decision on Wednesday. Not long before, the Chinese Special Administrative Region government dismissed fellow soldiers Alvin Yeung, Kwok Ka-ki, Dennis Kwok and Kenneth Leung. Hong Kong was a British Crown Colony until 1997 and in fact guaranteed special rights.

Minutes before the expulsion, the official Chinese news agency Xinhua published a decision of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress. According to this, Hong Kong MPs can now be removed from their seats without a court order under certain conditions – whether they advocate Hong Kong independence, participate in activities that endanger national security or assist foreign forces. to meddle in internal affairs.

The four politicians concerned had already been excluded from the legislative elections, which were to take place in September. The election was then postponed until next year. The four were from the so-called Legislative Council – the official name of Hong Kong’s parliament – also from the Alliance of Democratic Parties. In addition, only a few MPs have so far criticized China.

Pro-Chinese Hong Kong Premier Carrie Lam defended the action: “We need a political body made up of patriots.” Democratic Camp Chairman Wu Chi-wai said, “Today we are announcing that we are going to resign from our posts because our colleagues were expelled by the brutal decision of the central government.”

There were also criticisms at the international level. A spokesman for the Federal Foreign Office said the move continued “a tendency to undermine pluralism and freedom of expression, which worries us deeply, especially since the introduction of the National Security Act”. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called “China’s decision to arbitrarily remove elected pro-democracy lawmakers from office” another “attack on Hong Kong’s high level of independence.” This offensive against the democratic opposition has clouded China’s international reputation and undermined Hong Kong’s stability.

Bundestag Human Rights Committee Chairman Gyde Jensen (FDP) criticized that such a “blank check law” could in future also exclude other unpleasant MPs. Beijing is finally breaking international law. The federal government must “finally draw clear conclusions”.

Green politician Jürgen Trittin made a similar statement. “Anyone who violently changes the composition of the freely elected parts of parliament has said goodbye to democracy,” said the member of the Foreign Affairs Committee. He called for “consequences for the negotiations on the investment agreement between the EU and China”.

The Legislative Council has so far been only partially democratically occupied, as Beijing does not allow completely free elections in the special administrative region. Only a few deputies are elected by general free suffrage. The rest are determined by Hong Kong interest groups, the majority of which are pro-Beijing. As the Hong Kong newspaper “South China Morning Post” reported, the four MPs had participated in so-called obstructionists. Constant inquiries prevent a vote on the proposed legislation.

Prime Minister Lam has denied that the exclusion has anything to do with it. We do not take the seats “because they use certain parliamentary tactics”. However, violations of the constitution and the law for the protection of national security are not allowed. China passed the controversial law in June. It is directed against activities that Beijing regards as subversive, separatist or terrorist. Critics consider it the most significant encroachment on Hong Kong’s autonomy to date.

Since July 1, 1997, Hong Kong has been part of China again, but is governed by the “one country, two systems” principle. This agreement provides that Hong Kong people will enjoy a “high degree of autonomy” and many freedoms for 50 years until 2047. However, since the adoption of the security law, many have spoken only of a “country, of a system”.