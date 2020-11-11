Arrived! PIX payments are released for all Ita Iti customers

The PIX will be made available to all bank customers next week, but as of the 3rd of this month, up to 5% of users at each bank have already had access to the published platform. They can even send money to any user in the bank, so they also created a PIX key.

As of the 9th, however, the Central Bank has allowed banks to expand the availability of PIX tests to 15% of their bases. Thanks to this, Itaú manages to offer the novelty to all users of Iti, its young digital wallet.

The bank succeeded because officially Itaú and Iti are one. Thus, as the audience of Iti only represents a part of the “volume” of Itaú, it was possible to use this margin of 15%, managing to include all the customers of the most modern digital portfolio.

So if you have an Iti account, just update the Android or iOS app to be one of the first to test the new instant transfer system.

It should be noted that, at the moment, transfers from R $ 0.01 to R $ 5000 can be made through PIX. Another limitation is that until the official launch on November 16, transactions are not available 24 hours a day. Most of the time, the system is only available between 9 am and 10 pm.

Who already has control of the PIX highlights the agility of the system, which delivers transactions between 1 and 10 seconds. Until then, the fastest way to transfer bank accounts was TED, which, even when processing the payment on the same day, could take hours to complete the transaction.

It should be remembered that PIX will generally be free. BACEN has enacted certain rules on when banks will be able to invoice it, for example when a customer exceeds the threshold of 30 transactions during the same month, which could characterize the commercial use of the account.

If you still have questions about PIX, feel free to check out our article with further explanations on the new banking technology.

Are you excited to start using PIX? Tell us in the comments!