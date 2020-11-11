NRW: Christmas holidays two days earlier due to Corona

The state government of North Rhine-Westphalia is sending students on vacation on December 18 of this year. The reason is that people limit contact as much as possible before Christmas.

Düsseldorf (dpa) – In North Rhine-Westphalia, due to the corona pandemic, students can start the Christmas holidays earlier than expected.

In order to allow families to have a carefree Christmas to the fullest, the decision was taken to release on December 21 and 22, NRW School Minister Yvonne Gebauer (FDP) told WDR. Friday December 18 will be the last day of school this year in North Rhine-Westphalia. In the coming days, she wants to clarify with teachers, parents and student associations how the failure of the current school year can be compensated for and how emergency care can be provided on December 21 and 22. In fact, winter vacation would have started on December 23.

The Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, Armin Laschet (CDU), put the start of the two-day winter school holidays in NRW on Tuesday. The state government will discuss this with associations, Laschet said. The background to the considerations is that people should limit their contact as much as possible a few days before Christmas so that there is no infection at family celebrations. With this idea, the minister spoke of a “pre-quarantine” that she wanted to put in place.

Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) commented positively on these considerations. “This is certainly part of the debate,” Spahn said on Wednesday on the “Frühstart” program on RTL and ntv television channels. Planning is important for parents, children and teachers. “That would be the case with such a measure.” It could also be part of the debate on Monday, when the country’s leaders and Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) discuss next steps to tackle the pandemic.