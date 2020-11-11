Offer alert: Motorola One Fusion from R $ 1259

The battery and camera are the highlight of the device, which has a 48MP main sensor that uses Quad Pixel technology to combine four pixels into one, producing sharper, brighter images no matter what. landscape and lighting, in addition to its generous 5,000 mAh battery. , which, combined with the most economical processor and HD + display, promises a day’s charge with ease.

In the case of the 64GB variant, buyers who choose to buy in cash will pay R $ 1,259.10, the lowest price ever. As usual, however, the reduction does not include those who choose to pay in installments, although there is also a reduction in this case with One Fusion going for R $ 1399 up to 12 times interest-free. R $ 116.58.

For the 128GB variant, cash payments are R $ 1,349.10, while the price for down payments is R $ 1,499 in up to 12 interest-free installments of R $ 124.91