Global Pre-hospital Blood Warmer Market Comprehensive Analysis of Industry Share, Size, Growth Outlook up to 2026||QinFlow Ltd., MEQU

Data Bridge Market Research November 11, 2020

Global Pre-hospital Blood Warmer Market

Pre-hospital blood warmer market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are QinFlow Ltd., MEQU, among others.

Key Insights:

Qinflow offers Warrior Modular System for the complete emergency care.

Warrior Lite – a high performance featured with compact and light blood and intravenous fluid warmer.

Warrior & Warrior EXTREME – it is a portable blood and intravenous fluid warmer for mid- and long-term critical care transports.

Warrior Hybrid – it is featured with better warming performance along with display for indications and alerts

MEQU, offers M Warmer System, intravenous fluid warmer for emergency transfusions. It is a portable fluid warmer that warms up blood within seconds

Segmentation: Global Pre-hospital Blood Warmer Market

By End User

(EMS, Military, HEMS, Others),

Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Pre-hospital Blood Warmer Market

8 Pre-hospital Blood Warmer Market, By Service

9 Pre-hospital Blood Warmer Market, By Deployment Type

10 Pre-hospital Blood Warmer Market, By Organization Size

11 Pre-hospital Blood Warmer Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • South America
  • Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

