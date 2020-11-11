Global Point of Care Testing Market Comprehensive Analysis of Industry Share, Size, Growth Outlook up to 2026||Instrumentation Laboratory, PTS Diagnostics, Abaxis, Medtronic, Accriva Diagnostics, Opti Medical

GLOBAL POINT OF CARE TESTING MARKET is expected to reach USD 41.7 billion by 2026, growing at a substantial CAGR of 8.4% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens AG, Beckman Coulter, Inc., BD , Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Instrumentation Laboratory, PTS Diagnostics, Abaxis, Medtronic, Accriva Diagnostics, Opti Medical, Sienco, Inc., Alpha Scientific Electronics, AccuBioTech Co., Ltd., ACON Laboratories, Inc., Acrongenomics Inc., bioMrieux SA, Biomerica, Inc., Binx Health, Inc., Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Medica Corporation, Nova Biomedical and others. Potential of the report To describe and forecast the Point of Care Testing market, in terms of value, by process, product type, and industry. To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Point of Care Testing Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Point of Care Testing market Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies. Profiles of key players and brands Market Drivers: Global Point-of-Care Testing Market Growing Geriatric Population

Advancement In Technology

Decentralized Laboratory Testing

Increased Incidence of Chronic Diseases

Laboratory Staff Shortages Market Restraints High cost for point of care testing devices Product recalls and reluctance from the industry towards changing the existing norms

