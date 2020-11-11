Lateral Thinking Demo Processing Gets Speed ​​

The criticism of the “lateral thinking” demo in Leipzig and the way it is being handled does not stop. Meanwhile, the Higher Administrative Court in Bautzen is defending itself against “absurd” charges due to the controversial approval of the protest.

Leipzig / Bautzen (dpa) – The political, legal and social reassessment of the “lateral thinking” demo that has gotten out of hand in Leipzig is picking up speed. There has been criticism from all parties involved.

The headwind is particularly strong at the moment for the Higher Administrative Court of Bautzen (OVG), which approved the meeting in the city center against the will of the Leipzig assembly. OVG President Erich Künzler expressed his understanding. “Of course, the judiciary must be open to criticism. The opinion of the judiciary can also be affected, ”he told the German press agency.

Factual criticism is a prerequisite. He clearly rejected speculation about an ideologically motivated decision. In numerous statements – far beyond legitimate criticism – assumptions have been made that the OVG judges are crown deniers. It was an absurd assumption that Bautzen’s judges sympathized with conspiracy theorists, Künzler said.

Former Saxon Minister of Justice Geert Mackenroth also criticized the decision of the OVG. The key point is the court’s assessment of whether such a rally will take place in downtown Leipzig, the CDU politician told MDR on Wednesday. The court had confirmed this and had based it on a risk forecast by the Saxon police.

On Saturday, at least 20,000 demonstrators gathered in Leipzig, about 90% of whom were not wearing masks, according to police, while they are currently “compulsory” in Saxony. The city of Leipzig dissolved the rally. After that, the majority of people forced a lift over the Leipziger ring.

Accordingly, the state government wishes to limit fixed outdoor gatherings to 1,000 participants in the future. The prerequisite is that all participants and stewards wear a face mask and that a minimum distance of 1.5 meters is maintained between all participants. In some cases, larger gatherings should also be possible if technical and organizational measures are taken to reduce the risk of infection.

At the Leipzig city council, the rally organizers, the police, the OVG and Interior Minister Roland Wöller (CDU) for their measures and decisions were sharply criticized by almost all parliamentary groups in the Leipzig city council. On Thursday, the interior committee and the state parliament’s constitutional committee want to deal with the protest at a special non-public meeting.