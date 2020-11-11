Apple runs on iPad Mini 6 with square body, USB-C, larger display with thin edges and more

With the square design implemented by Apple on the 2018 iPad Pro for the first time, it became clear that the new square format that is already adopted on iPhones and other models in the tablet family, like the 4th generation iPad Air will be the brand’s standard for this new decade, so there are still a few models to update.

While the more basic iPad stays with the old design to allow for a lower price, rumors suggest that the 6th generation of the iPad mini is expected to hit the market being, roughly, the new iPad Air, only smaller. .

According to information from user @ 000leaker on Twitter, the 6th generation iPad mini will arrive with a 6.5-inch Liquid Retina display (larger than the current 7.9-inch), a USB-C port instead. Lightning, same speaker set as current iPad mini, plus support for 2nd generation Apple Pencil.

It is also revealed that this leaked prototype has an Apple A14 Bionic chip, two batteries and the same camera as the iPad Air 4, with a single sensor and no LED flash.

Of course, it may still be early to make sure that the above information is final, but it is very likely that this is the route that Apple is expected to take in the coming months, with the full lineup of iPad retaining a square design, with a USB-C port and support for Pencil 2

News is expected to emerge in the coming weeks, as we approach the start of 2021, where Apple will be able to present the new iPad mini with a renewed design.