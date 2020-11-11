Medical Device Cybersecurity Solutions Market 2019-2026 | Top Players Broadcom, McAfee, LLC., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd

Global Medical Device Cybersecurity Solutions Market is set to witness a stable CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2017 and historic year 2018. Rising cyberattacks and threats is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global medical device cybersecurity solutions market are Cisco Systems, Symantec Corporation, IBM Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Broadcom, McAfee, LLC., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., CLOUDPASSAGE AND HALO, Palo Alto Networks, Inc, ClearDATA, DXC Technology Company, Sophos Ltd., Imperva, Fortinet, Inc., Zscaler, Inc., FireEye, Inc., Others.

The competitive analysis of the major market players studied in the report, assists businesses take better moves for improving their product and sales. Global Medical Device Cybersecurity Solutions report explains strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and their strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions which are vital for the businesses to take better steps to improve their strategies and thereby effectively retail goods and services. Thus, the consistent and extensive market information of this report will definitely help grow business and improve return on investment (ROI).

Market Definition:

Cybersecurity are specially designed to protect the devices, data, software and other programs from unauthorized access and threats. They are very useful as it protects the important data and other sensitive information from uncertified access. In medical industry, there is increase in the data theft due to increasing connected medical devices. Increasing adoption of Byod and IoT is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Drivers

Rising geriatric population which leads to chronic disease management is the major factor for the growth of this market

Increasing prevalence for connected medical device is another factor driving the market growth

Market Restraints

Dearth of awareness about the healthcare security among population is restraining the market growth

Limited budget amount for healthcare security is another factor restraining the market.

Segmentation: Global Medical Device Cybersecurity Solutions Market

By Solutions

Identity & Access Management Solutions

Antivirus/Antimalware Solutions

Encryption Solutions

Data Loss Prevention Solutions

Risk & Compliance Management

Intrusion Detection Systems/Intrusion Prevention Systems

Disaster Recovery Solutions

Distributed Denial of Service Solutions

Other Solutions

By Type

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

Other Security Types

By Device Type

Hospital Medical Devices

Wearable and External Medical Devices

Internally Embedded Medical Devices

By End- User

Healthcare Providers

Medical Device Manufacturers

Healthcare Payers

By Geography

North America US. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe



Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Atos announced the launch of their new cybersecurity solution for healthcare market. The main aim of the launch is to fight against cyber threats, so that they can secure valuable patient data. These new solutions include cloud security, identity management and managed security services so that they can increase the patient care.

In April 2017, WISeKey International Holding Ltd announced that they have acquired QuoVadis Holdings Ltd. This acquisition will help the WISeKey to improve their position as Vertical Platforms for IoT Security Technologies. This new technologies will help the company to provide better solutions to their customers and will provide them secure and high- availability trust center environments.

Competitive Analysis: Global Medical Device Cybersecurity Solutions Market

Global medical device cybersecurity solutions market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of medical device cybersecurity solutions market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

