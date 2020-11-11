Best premium phone to buy for under R $ 2,200 | November 2020

Highlighting each cell

Are you looking for a cell phone in a different price range?

Are you looking for a new phone to buy? We recommend the best premium middleman and other alternatives that will interest you. If you are looking to have a flagship experience or even a top model from past generations, you will find some good options here. The selection was made keeping in mind who wants a smartphone that is suitable for any type of task and that offers a more advanced package than the intermediate models.

The guide is constantly updated, always aiming to bring together the best options here between R $ 1,700-2,200. Remembering that prices vary frequently, so some models may end up slipping out of the price range a bit, but this normalizes over time.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

The Galaxy S10 Lite is generally our top pick of phone for under R $ 2,200, but its price has skyrocketed in recent weeks. If you are looking for an alternative, we recommend the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. It stands out for the S Pen and for some additional features you won’t find in the rest of our guide.

The Korean phablet has a large Super AMOLED display, runs any game without choking, and records great games. Its performance is on par with Galaxy A71 in multitasking and the battery might not surprise, but it can handle a whole day of use. Overall, it’s a bit better than Samsung’s middlemen and has a fuller experience with the S Pen.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Redmi Note 9S

The Redmi Note 9S is the best of Xiaomi’s new line of middlemen in terms of cost efficiency. Its great asset is the superior performance of some games. While others in the line use Asphalt 9 and PUBG at 30 fps, here you will have 60 fps for smoother smoothness and less response time.

Overall, the Note 9S is a nice phone that offers better biometrics than the A51 and longer battery life. Of course, in turn, you lose performance when using multiple apps at the same time and the quality of night photos. The multimedia part is also superior to the rival of Samsung, but the Note 9S even offers a good screen and good sound power.

Redmi Note 9S

Motorola Fusion Plus

Having a hole in the screen is the new trend in smartphones, whether it’s a mid-size or even a high-end device. There are still models that escape this, like Fusion Plus which is Motorola’s new bet in the segment. It’s not officially the successor to One Hyper, but the two have a lot in common.

Fusion Plus has the same chip as the A71, but it ends up being slower when multitasking because it has less RAM. An OLED display would also be welcome here, as we saw in One Zoom. Its battery lasts a long time and is second only to the Redmi Note 9S. The photographic set is competent and should not do what the A71 offers.

Motorola One Fusion Plus

Samsung galaxy a71

The Galaxy A71 would be the best alternative to the Galaxy Note 10 Lite if you don’t care about the S Pen. It usually costs a little less and offers a great overall overall, being a bit inferior only on cameras, whether for photos or videos. And like the Note 10 Lite, it will also receive three Android updates.

Its performance is very good, the battery is not far either and offers autonomy for the whole day and always has the advantage of being the one that recharges quickly. Of course, we can’t forget to mention Samsung’s Super AMOLED display. Here you have a high quality panel in a body with few edges, its cameras take great photos and it also takes photos with some shaking.

Samsung galaxy a71

Samsung galaxy s10e

Advanced and compact cell phones are at risk. The latest Samsung launched was the Galaxy S10e, which has virtually the same hardware as the more expensive models, but in a smaller body. With it, you will have a large screen, sufficient performance for any task, an excellent set of cameras and an IP68 certification.

Of course, its biggest weakness is the battery due to its small size. It doesn’t last all day and you will need to do a second charge early in the evening. With the exception of the S Pen extras, you have the same functionality as in the user interface of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite One. So if you’re not into the Pen and like a smaller phone, the S10e would be the best option.

Samsung galaxy s10e

Which one to buy?

If you are looking for a cell phone that falls between the premium middlemen and the high end, we recommend the Galaxy Note 10, which has cutting edge hardware and is packed with features thanks to the S Pen. Now, if you prefer a more compact phone, the S10e is still the better option among the advanced.

For those looking to escape the notch, there is the Motorola One Fusion Plus which is currently affordable. If gaming is your main hobby, you can choose the Redmi Note 9S.