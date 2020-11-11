Leaked Vivo X60 Images Confirm Cell Phone Arrives With OriginOS Factory

The images were posted on the Chinese social network Weibo, and in addition to providing information about the user interface present in the device, they also show details of the appearance of the two cellphones. The vivo X60, for example, will arrive with a flat screen and a hole centered at the top of the screen to house the front camera.

The vivo X60 Pro has a screen with curved edges, with the same hole in the screen to make room for the selfie camera sensor.

For processing, the vivo X60 must be equipped with Samsung’s Exynos 1080 processor, while the more powerful variant, the vivo X60 Pro, will likely feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 875.

The simpler version in the family, the Vivo X60, had no details disclosed in the image, but it is also expected to arrive with a Qualcomm chipset, the Snapdragon 765G, and support for 33W fast charging.

So far, there are no predictions for the company’s current models to receive the new user interface from vivo.