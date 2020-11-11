Comprehensive Report on Global Ventricular Assist Device Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2026||CardiacAssist, Inc, Evaheart, Inc., Jarvik Heart, Inc., Medtronic, Terumo Corporation, ReliantHeart Inc

Ventricular assist device market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2498.37 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing incidences of heart failure and less number of heart donors is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global ventricular assist device market are Abbott, ABIOMED., Berlin Heart, BiVACOR Inc., CardiacAssist, Inc, Evaheart, Inc., Jarvik Heart, Inc., Medtronic, Terumo Corporation, ReliantHeart Inc., Calon Cardio, LivaNova PLC, HeartWare, Thoratec Corporation, Getinge AB, SynCardia Systems, LLC., CHF Solutions, Inc., Cardiobridge GmbH among others

Potential of the report To describe and forecast the Ventricular Assist Device market, in terms of value, by process, product type, and industry. To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Ventricular Assist Device Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Ventricular Assist Device market Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies. Profiles of key players and brands

Market Drivers Rising awareness about the heart failure treatment among population is driving the growth of this market Technological advancement and development also boosts the market growth Rising geriatric population can also act as a market driver Increasing cardiovascular diseases is another factor driving the growth of this market Market Restraints High cost of the devices is restraining the market growth High risk related to the procedures can also act as a restricting factor for the growth of this market Strict rules and regulation is restraining the growth of this market