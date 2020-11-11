Global Urinalysis Market Comprehensive Analysis of Industry Share, Size, Growth Outlook up to 2026||GENERAL ELECTRIC, BD, Thermo Fisher Scientific, 77 Elektronika Kft, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Sysmex Corporation

Global urinalysis market is registering a substantial CAGR of 7.98% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market value can be attributed to the rising incidences of urinary tract infections and kidney diseases.

Urinalysis market research report encompasses a far-reaching research on the current conditions of the healthcare industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. By taking into account strategic profiling of key players in the healthcare industry, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and their strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions, the report helps businesses improve their strategies to sell goods and services. Hence, the Urinalysis report brings into focus, the more important aspects of the market or healthcare industry.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global urinalysis market are Abbott, Medtronic, Siemens, GENERAL ELECTRIC, BD, Thermo Fisher Scientific, 77 Elektronika Kft, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Sysmex Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Cardinal Health, Beckman Coulter Inc., ACON Laboratories Inc., ARKRAY Inc ., Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, GUILIN YOULITE ELECTRONICS GROUP CO. LTD ., BioMaxima SA, Quidel Corporation, Metropolis India, Dr Lal PathLabs and Trinity Biotech among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., had launched qUAntify Advance Control for the urinalysis testing. It will ensure the quality and precision of the test procedures. This product launch had improved the effectiveness of the test being conducted as well as improved the customer base for the company.

In June 2018, Healthy.io introduced Dip.io, which is a digital test kit that allows patients to gather and evaluate urine testers with just a smartphone app at home, color-coded slide, a dip stick, a and a touch of artificial intelligence. This launch and advancement in technology will increase company’s revenue.

Some of the factors accelerating the market growth are:

Rising prevalence of urinary tract infections: Urinary tract infection is an infection which usually occurs in kidney, bladder, urethra and ureters. This UTI develop more in women as compared to the men. Most of the doctor recommends different antibiotics to treat this problem. This infection mainly occur when the bacteria enters the urinary tract via urethra and get expanded in the bladder. According to World Health Organization, 50% of women report UTI in some point of their lifetime. This is the reason which is increasing the urinalysis market

Rising prevalence of kidney diseases: Kidney disease occur when the kidney gets damaged and doesn't function properly. The main function of the kidney is to remove the water and waste from the body and to maintain blood pressure, keep chemical balance, make bones strong and to create red blood cells. People who have problems such as high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, and other are at high risk of facing kidney disease. Nausea, sleep problems, weakness, loss of appetite, chest pain, muscle cramp and others are some of the common symptoms of the kidney disease. Increasing cases of diabetes and blood pressure among population is the factor due to which is there is increase in the kidney disease

Segmentation: Global Urinalysis Market

By Product

Consumables Pregnancy & Fertility Kits Dipsticks Disposables Reagents

Instruments Automated Urine Analyzers Biochemical Urine Analyzers Sediment Urine Analyzers Microscopy Analyzers Flow Cytometry Analyzers Integrated Urine Analyzers Semi-Automated Urine Analyzers Point-Of-Care Urine Analyzers



By Test Type

Pregnancy & Fertility Tests

Biochemical Urinalysis Laboratory Tests Point-Of-Care Tests

Sediment Urinalysis

By Application

Disease Screening Urinary Tract Infections Kidney Diseases Diabetes Liver Diseases Other Disease Screening Applications

Pregnancy & Fertility

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Home Care Settings

Research Laboratories & Institutes

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

